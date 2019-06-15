TRAIN TRAVEL:Line between Boston and Skegness remains closed

Disruptions continue on the East Midlands train service from Nottingham to Skegness.
This morning they tweeted a photograph showing the extent of the damage along the line after Wainfllet was flooded when the River Steeping burst its banks.
However, there is a bus service running between Boston and Skegness.
The tweet said: "The line will remain closed until at least Tuesday between Boston and Skegness, due to flooding. "
Stagecoach resumed their Service 56 from Lincoln to Skegness on Thursday through Hundleby, High Toynton, Raithby and all stops in Horncastle.