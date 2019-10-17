Transformers arrive at wind power station

The development of the Triton Knoll Offshore Windfarm took a major step forward on Sunday as the first transformer was delivered to the onshore substation site at Bicker Fen.

The huge structure was transported by sea and then, slowly, 20 miles by road from Sutton Bridge port to the Bicker Fen site.

The first one was brought in on Sunday, and the second is set to arrive this Sunday, with police warning of delays on the road between Sutton Bridge and Bicker. The 12 meter long, four meter wide transformers mark a significant milestone in the huge windfarm project.

Phil Manley, Triton Knoll Project Director, Siemens Transmission and Distribution, said: “The transformers are one of the most important parts of the onshore substation site. Without the transformer, the power generated by the offshore wind farm would not be able to be transmitted into the grid. I’m delighted that we’ve reached this stage according to the project schedule.”

The transformer set sail from Austria, where they were built, to Sutton Bridge port where it was lifted onto a trailer and driven, with police escort, to the Bicker Fen site. Once both transformers are skidded into position, the installation of associated electrical equipment will begin.

The wind farm, 32km off the Lincolnshire coast, will have an generation capacity of circa 857MW and will be capable of providing enough power for the equivalent of at least 800,000 UK homes.

There are currently around 150 people on site at Bicker Fen for the substation construction work, with works including the construction of the main access road, the substation platform, piling works and access to the existing National Grid substation already completed.

Julian Garnsey, Project Director for Triton Knoll and innogy, said: “This is a milestone in the construction of the Triton Knoll Onshore substation, which sits at the very heart of our project. We’ve made major progress in the last year, with the substation platform, foundations and infrastructure taking shape on site.”

site. “We’re now preparing to start offshore construction in the first quarter of 2020, so the installation of this impressive equipment ensures we stay on track to become a major UK state-of-the-art renewable energy generator.”

The second transformer will take three to four hours to complete its journey on Sunday, setting off between 6 and 7am.

The full route is: C R O Port Sutton Bridge Ltd, West Bank, Sutton Bridge, West Bank (1 km ), Bridge Road (80 m ), Unclassified (90 m) and A17 (37.7 km.

Police have warned motorists of delays.