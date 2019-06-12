UPDATE: Disruption continues on bus and train services to coast

Flooding continues to disrupt bus and train services to the coast this morning.

East Midlands Trains says there will be no trains running between Boston and Skegness due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Thorpe Culvert.

East Midlands Trains services continue to be disrupted by the floods.

Buses have been put in place to complete the journey between Nottingham and Skegness..

Floodwater levels are being monitored locally.

A statement says: "Network Rail are on site working to reduce the flooding. However, staff monitoring the water levels in the surrounding area have concerns that the level has not dropped sufficiently to enable the safe running of trains.

"There are additional concerns regarding electrical cables and damage that may have occurred due to the flooding.

"The decision has been taken to keep the route closed throughout today whilst the flooding and track are monitored and checked for safety.

"Trains will continue to run between Boston and Nottingham in each direction.

"If you're planning to travel on our Skegness-Nottingham route today, check your journey before you travel. Due to flooding, buses replace trains between Skegness and Boston. Please check here for updates: http://emt.do/iph450uCSR3 "

Stagecoach East Midlands‏ are also reporting another day of disruption on the 56 route. A statement says: "We are unable to serve Partney village, Hundleby, Raithby, Hagworthingham and the Shell garage stops in Horncastle.

"Please allow extra time for journeys. We will do our very best as always."