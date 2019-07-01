UPDATED: Police probe after woman dies in Boston town centre accident

A woman in her 40s has died after a road traffic accident outside of Boston's Specsavers Opticians.

The incident outside Wide Bargate happened at around 1pm this afternoon.

The scene of the crash today

Emergency services rushed to the scene, including firefighters, police, ambulances and the air ambulance.

Police this evening confirmed a women in her 40s involved in the accident who had been rushed to hospital had died.

The driver of the grey Citroen car involved, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, which saw the vehicle end up on the pavement with its back end in the Specsavers window.

The scene of the crash

The road was closed until around 6.30pm while investigations were ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 using reference number Incident 197 of 1 July