WAINFLEET LATEST: Updated list of homes at risk of flooding along the River Steeping

Linconshire Police have updated their list of postcodes at risk of flooding along the River Steeping.

Yesterday 300 more homes in the Thorpe Culvert area were advised to leave their homes.

If your property is within the postcode and within the identified area on the map, please seek assistance.

If within the postcode but out of the shown zone, you’re not at risk.

If you need help evacuating, please call 01522 787034.

Thorpe Culvert area:

PE23 5QH PE23 5QN PE23 5QQ PE235QH PE235QJ

PE235QN PE24 4LP PE24 4NJ PE24 4NL PE24 4NN

PE24 4NR PE24 4NS PE24 4NW PE24 4PA PE24 4PE

PE24 4PF PE24 4PH PE24 4PJ PE24 4PL PE24 4PN

PE24 4PP PE24 4PQ PE24 4PR PE24 4PS PE24 4PT

PE24 4PU PE24 4PW PE24 4PY PE24 4PZ PE24 4QA

PE24 4QB PE24 4QD PE24 4QE PE24 4QT PE24 4QU

PE24 4RN PE24 4RP PE24 4RR PE24 4RS PE24 4RU

PE24 4RX PE24 4RY PE24 4SF PE24 4SG PE24 4SH

PE24 4SJ PE24 4SL PE24 4SQ PE24 4SX PE24 5AP

PE24 5AR PE24 5AS PE24 5AT PE24 5AW PE24 5AY

PE24 5AZ PE244LP PE244NJ PE244NN PE244NR

PE244NS PE244NW PE244PA PE244PE PE244PF

PE244PH PE244PJ PE244PL PE244PP PE244PQ

PE244PR PE244PS PE244PU PE244PW PE244PY

PE244PZ PE244QB PE244QE PE244QT PE244RN

PE244RP PE244RR PE244RS PE244RU PE244RX

PE244RY PE244SF PE244SG PE244SH PE244SJ

PE244SL PE244SQ PE245AP PE245AR PE245AT

PE245AY PE245AZ PE245DE