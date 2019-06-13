Warning as more homes across county at risk of flooding

More flooding is expected today across the country as the rain continues.
The Environment Agency has been monitoring a number of rivers with a focus on River Steeping and Wainfleet Relief Channel, where water is moving into the area.
Six properties have been flooded in Kirkby on Bain and six properties at Wainfleet Bank, Crow's Bridge could be flooded at any time.
There are seven flood warnings out and 10 alerts .
Fire and Rescue appliances are out at Kirkby on Bain and Wainfleet Bank, Crow's Bridge, assessing conditions
In total, 76 properties flooded internally, mainly around Kirkby on Bain and Wainfleet
Rivers continue to rise in certain areas.
The A158 between Gunby and Horncastle is still not passable
FLOOD WARNINGS
Areas near the East and West Fen Catchwater and the Maud Foster Drain
Great Steeping and Firsby
River Bain and Haltham Beck in Haltham and Kirkby on Bain
River Leen at Bulwell
River Steeping in Wainfleet All Saints
FLOOD ALERTS
Bain Catchment
East and West Fens
Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers
Louth Canal and Waithe Beck
Rase and Upper Ancholme
River Steeping
Witham in North Kesteven