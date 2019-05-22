Wyberton man accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of Sutterton woman Jenny Rose

A Wyberton man charged with causing death by dangerous driving appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday).

Ricky Lee Nicholls, 42, is accused of driving a Ford Focus dangerously on the B1397 London Road in Sutterton on August 25 last year, causing the death of Jenny Rose, 78, from Sutterton.

He is also charged with causing serious injury to William Marriott by dangerous driving in the same incident.

Nicholls, of London Road, did not enter a plea to either charge.

District Judge Peter Veits told Nicholls that he was facing "very serious matters" and advised him that if the intention is to plead guilty then he should do so as soon as possible as it would have a "significant" effect on sentencing.

Mr Veits sent the case to Lincoln Crown Court for a hearing on June 19.

Nicholls was released on unconditional bail.