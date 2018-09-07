A17 shut after serious crash near Fleet

The A17 is shut near Fleet this afternoon, Friday, after a serious three car crash.

Emergency services are at the seen of the crash on the A17 at Fleet.

The A17 at Fleet is closed

Three cars are involved and have been forced to close the road.

Lincolnshire Police Force Control Room tweeted: "Please avoid the area and where possible find an alternative route. We know this is going to cause difficulties on a Friday afternoon and wish you a safe journey."

The accident is not too far from the Farm Shop Cafe Coach Stop.

UPDATE: One person has been taken to hospital.

The road has now been cleared.