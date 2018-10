A threee vehicle crash has partially blocked the A52 near Boston this morning, Tuesday October 23.

Police were called at 8.02a after the collision on the A52 Main Road, Old Leake, which saw the road closed

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “One of the vehicles is believed to have collided with a nearby building. The road is partially blocked while recovery takes place.

“We have arrested one person on suspicion of drug driving.”