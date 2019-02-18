Boston area man killed in crash on B1397 at Sutterton

A 35-year-old man has died following a serious crash near Boston yesterday, Sunday February 17.

The man suffered fatal injuries after colliding with a tree in Boston Road, Sutterton, the B1397, yesterday afternoon just before 3pm.

The road was closed until 6.30pm while police dealt with the crash

The 35-year-old man from the local area was riding a black Kawasaki and police are asking for anyone who was in the area and saw the collision or saw the motorcycle before the collision to contact them on 101.

