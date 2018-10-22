Boston man killed in hit and run - witnesses asked to come forward

A Boston man has died following a hit and run in the town.

David Scott, 37, has now died in hospital following the crash which happened just before 9.15pm on Thursday, October 18, on Sleaford Road, Boston.

The scene of the crash in Boston

The crash involved a Black Range Rover Sport and Mr Scott, who was walking along the pavement. The Range Rover did not stop.

The Lead Investigator, Detective Sergeant Alison Bowley, is particularly keen to speak to the drivers of two vehicles that were travelling in the area of Sleaford Road, Boston, around the time of the collision.

He said: “The drivers may have information that will help my enquiry but they may not realise it and I really need to speak to them. I would like to reassure both drivers they are not suspected of doing anything wrong but I believe they have simply witnessed events either before, during or after the collision.”

“We have arrested a 32 year old man who has been released under investigation. The task of investigating this collision, which has led to the extremely sad death of David, includes speaking to as many people who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant information about events prior to the collision.”

The drivers of the following two cars, and anyone who may have information that could assist the enquiry, are asked to contact DS Bowley as soon as possible.

The driver of a small white vehicle with a black roof. This vehicle was travelling behind the Range Rover around the time of the collision, and possibly followed the Range Rover over Sluice Bridge after the collision.

The driver of a white vehicle which was travelling on Sleaford Road, out of Boston. Police believe the Range Rover nearly collided with this vehicle on Sleaford Road.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 446 of 18 October or email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 446 of 18 October 18 in the subject box.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org