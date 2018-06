Lincolnshire County Council will be working on the bridge on North Forty Foot Bank, near Dogdyke, from next week.

Repairs to the bridge’s concrete structure and carriageway are due to begin on Monday,(June 4), and are expected to last six weeks.

During the project the bridge will be closed to traffic, although it can still be used by pedestrians and cyclists. Vehicles will be redirected via a signed diversion route.