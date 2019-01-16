BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey escapes with minor injuries after massive smash on A17 near Sleaford

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey has expressed his thanks to emergency services and a kind local who offered him a cuppa after a nasty collision which caved in the front of his Mercedes near Sleaford in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

The sports presenter, formerly a front man with BBC Sport, was travelling back from Lancashire having covered the Blackburn Rovers FA Cup game against Newcastle United for the digital channel last night when he was involved in a collision on the A17 at East Heckington, reported at about 1.39am, according to police.

He posted a relieved message on his Twitter feed this afternoon with a video, saying: “Rather eventful journey home from Blackburn last night. Thankfully only a few bumps and bruises.

“I just want to call out the Lincolnshire Police, the brilliant local fire service...and the lovely family in East Heckington who got the kettle on❤. All great, kind folk. Thanks x”

The front end of his Mercedes Benz was written off by the impact when it apparently collided with the central reservation.

Two occupants of the car received minor injuries, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were scrambled to the scene and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue replied to the presenter’s tweet saying: “Thank you Jake! We will pass on your thanks to our Donington crew who attended.”

Leonnie Nixon, from Lincoln, also replied to Jake’s tweeted thanks, posting a picture of herself with the TV man, saying: “You’re more than welcome, it was a pleasure to have been some help towards you both. I hope you both have a speedy recovery and someone was definitely watching over the both of you last night. I hope you had a safe journey home.”❤️