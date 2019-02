Motorists are facing heavy disruption this morning (Monday, February 11) following an accident on John Adams Way, in Boston.

Police were called to a collision between a car and a bicycle at the junction of John Adams Way and High Street at about 7.40am.

The air ambulance attended, but police have not given information on whether anyone was injured.

The road has been closed in the direction of Skegness, but a spokesman for the force said it looks like it will be re-opening soon.