Crash between police van and HGV on A16 near Boston

Witnesses are being sought to a crash involving an HGV and a police van on the A16 near Boston.

At approximately 11:04am yesterday (Tuesday June 19), a police van and a HGV were involved in a collision on the A16 at Kirton.

Minor injuries were suffered by those involved.

If you saw anything and believe you can help officers in any way understand what happened, please contact police via email, force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference number (141 of 19 June) in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting the reference number 141 of 19 June.