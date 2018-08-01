Crossing gates stuck, blocking A17 at Swineshead Bridge near Boston

Traffic on the A17 near Boston has had to be diverted due to a level crossing gate failure.

According to the AA traffic news, the gates became stuck in the down position at about 6am, blocking the A17 at Swineshead Bridge outside The Barge pub.

This has caused slow traffic and queueing as vehicles divert to other routes.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.30am, a signaller reported that Swineshead level crossing had failed.

“When a level crossing fails, the barriers are lowered and remain so until the fault is fixed to protect the safety of motorists and those travelling on trains.

“The level crossing was working as normal shortly before 7.30am.

“We’d like to apologise to anyone who was inconvenienced due to this incident and thank them for their patience whilst this issue was resolved.”