Fresh appeal for Kirton accident in which a woman in her 70s died

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses into an accident in which a woman in her 70s died and two others were badly hurt.

The accident happened at the B1397 London Road, Kirton, at 9.15pm on 25 August.

Lincolnshire Police are asking for anyone who was walking in the area at that time to get in with them if you witnessed the collision.

The accident involved a red Suzuki Wagon which was in collision with a blue Ford Focus.

The driver of the Suzuki, a woman in her seventies was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger in the Suzuki, a man in his late sixties was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre at Nottingham with serious injuries and the driver of the Ford Focus was taken to Pilgrim Hospital, Boston with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 443 of 25 August; email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk using 443 of 25 August as the subject; or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.