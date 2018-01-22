FURTHER UPDATE: Three-vehicle collision on A16 sees only ‘minor injuries

Police have confirmed a collision which closed the A16 near to Pilgrim Hospital this morning (Monday) resulted in only minor injuries.

The incident, which took place between the Sibsey Road junction with Castle Road and Pilgrim Hospital roundabout, is now closed and the road is re-opened.

Police originally reported that one person was being assessed for ‘possible life changing injuries’ but have now confirmed it was ‘minor injuries only’.

Monday, 12.19pm - Motorists are being told to avoid the A16 which is closed at the Sibsey Road junction with Castle Road and Pilgrim Hospital roundabout following a three-vehicle collision this morning (Monday) as residents report traffic stood back to Sibsey.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police confirmed they along with other emergency services were in attendance.

They said one person was still being assessed but had ‘possible life-changing injuries’.

According to the AA Traffic news website, the accident was reported to them at 10.58am and happened just north of Pilgrim Hospital.

It is affecting traffic between Boston and Spilsby.

A resident has contacted the Standard to say that traffic was ‘stood back to Sibsey’.

They said that lorries were trying to turn into the entrance to Pilley’s Lane,

“A car transported was unable to turn so goodness knows what’s happening now,” they added.

“There is no access to Boston that route. Avoid.”