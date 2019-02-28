Highways bosses give more details on plans to close Boston road for five days for roadworks

Highways bosses at Lincolnshire County Council have given further details about plans to close a section of a road in Boston for five days to allow for it to be reconstructed.

Work to overhaul a stretch of Woodville Road – said to have reached the end of its life span – is due to begin on Monday, March 11.

The £60,000 project is expected to be completed by the following Friday.

To allow the improvements to be carried out safely, the road will be closed between 7.30am and 5pm each day, with local diversions in place.

Letters have been delivered today (Thursday, February 28) to about 200 properties in the area, including those on Ivy Crescent which runs off Woodville Road, giving notice of the plans, as reported here.

However, a highways spokesperson has now expanded on the letter to say: “To reduce the impact on residents, the works are being split into two phases. Phase one covers the area from Matthew Flinders Way to Ivy Crescent, while phase two will focus on the section between Ivy Crescent and Hessle Drive.

“Residents affected by the improvement will need to find alternative parking arrangements if they require the use of their vehicle during between 7.30am and 5pm.

“We realise this will be inconvenient, but the works will require deep excavation of the existing road surface and it’s simply not possible to leave it open.

“We apologise for any disruption caused.”

For the latest news on roadworks on across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks