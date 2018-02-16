IN PICTURES: Your worst potholes in the Boston area

The county council has been given an additional £1.7m to deal with potholes across Lincolnshire - bringing the total to £4.2m funding from the Government for the problem so far – we asked you where the worst in the Boston area are.

The county council has been given an additional £1.7m to deal with potholes across Lincolnshire - bringing the total to £4.2m funding from the Government for the problem so far.

Following publication of this story last week we asked our readers to name some of the worst potholes in this area and they did not fail to fill in the gaps. n this picture gallery are just some of those suggested.

They include:

Bartol Crescent, Boston, was one of the more popular choices, suggested by Dave McGarry, Karen McGarry, Harriet Jayne Danks, Rachel Humberston and others.

Carlton Road, at the junction with Shaw Road, near to Boston Rowing Club, was named by Lynette Dawn Mills and Wayne Dunworth. Ms Mills also suggested Bartol Crescent and Fenside in general.

Benington Road, Butterwick, suggested along with Church Road, in Freiston, by Doreen Cridland.

Fernleigh Way, in Boston, was called out by Natalie Hopper who said ‘half the road’ was covered in them.

The Frith Bank junction with Tattershall Road was nominated by Katie Fletcher, who pointed out a bad one at the bridge near Cropley’s Suzuki.

West End Road, Wyberton, and others in the area were also pointed out by Yve Hills, Corrina Lote, Gwen Cross, Peter Sharman and Steve Slater among others.

Valerie Gardiner called Hobhole Bank a ‘nightmare’, adding that there were too many potholes to take pictures. We gave it a go anyway.

Readers Mark Shiraz and Tracy Lorenz also sent pictures of potholes they were aware of, including Robin Hoods Walk, John Adams Way and Woad Farm Road.

Others suggested, but which we were unable to get to include:

Natalie Smeal, who said: “From Wyberton West Road up to the 30 mph at Chain Bridge, there’s several you could lose your car in.”

Paula Woods said: “There is a shocking one coming back to Boston from Grantham about 3 miles the Grantham side of Donington.”

Colin Brown said: “Moorside Road. Horrendous pot holes either side. At certain points. A lot of tractor use, churning up the road as well as grass an mud.”

A statement from Lincolnshire County Council said the money would ‘make a difference’ but added that there was still more to be done and further investment hoped for.

The £1,736,514 awarded from the national Pothole Action Fund for 2017/18 is in addition to a previous £2.5 milllion the Government awarded to the council previously.

Executive Member for Highways and Transport Coun Richard Davies said: “The weather this year has been especially bad for the roads, so this extra money is particularly welcome.

“We’re repairing thousands of potholes every month, with over 4,000 dealt with in December alone.

“Dangerous defects are fixed as a matter of urgency, with other issues being prioritised and dealt with as resources allow.

“That way we can get the most out of the available funding.

“While this extra £1.7m will make a difference, there’s much more to be done, and we would like to see even greater Government investment in our local roads.”

Mr Davies said the council spends around £50m on highways maintenance each year adding that: “while this sounds like a lot of money, we have 5,500 miles of road to maintain and that funding will only go so far.

“That’s why we’re calling on the Government for fairer funding for Lincolnshire.

“If councils here received the average funding for council areas in England, the region would benefit from £116 million of extra funding for services every year – some of which could be used towards highways repairs.

“That would make a massive difference.”

Anyone wanting to report a highways fault is asked to visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting or call 01522 782070.