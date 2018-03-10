‘Innovative’ repairs to recycle road

A Midville road will be ‘reconstructed’ over a four week period starting this month.

Highways bosses at Lincolnshire County Council say an ‘innovative technique’ will be used to repair the 1,250-metre stretch of the C627 Fodder Dyke Bank, which has been damaged by ‘extensive subsidence’ over the years.

The works will focus on the area surrounding the junction with Black Drove and work is set to begin on Monday.

It is expected to take four weeks to complete.

Highways bosses described how the work ‘will use an innovative technique in which the existing carriageway will be recycled’.

The top section of the road will be crushed and mixed with other material to create a new base layer.

A new surface will then be installed and this will be further strengthened with an underlying steel mesh, which the county council says will resist the effects of the ground movement that occurs on Fenland roads.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “We’ve had a lot of success with this new approach over the last year or two.

“Not only is it quicker than more traditional methods, but it’s also less expensive – it really is a win-win.

“This is a big job and there will be some disruption while the work is carried out.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause, but you can rest assured that the end result will be worth it.”

Because of the nature of the work, the road will need to be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists, throughout the project.

Traffic travelling along Fodder Dyke Bank will be diverted via Hobhole Bank, the B1184 Benington Bridge, Station Road, Sibsey, the A16 and the C627 Horbling Lane.

Traffic travelling along Black Drove will be directed via Scarborough Bank and Midville Lane or via Barlode Drain and C67 Station Road.