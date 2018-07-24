Kirton pedestrian crossing to be upgraded

A new toucan crossing is planned for the A16 Spalding Road, Kirton, helping people to cross more safely.

Work to install the new crossing is due to begin on Monday, July 30, and expected to take five weeks.

The new crossing includes sensors that detect how slow or quickly a person crosses, and adjusts the lights accordingly.

There will be a four-day period when four-way temporary lights are required overnight, 6pm-7am, on the roundabout. The specific dates are not yet known. A temporary pedestrian crossing will be installed for the duration of the works.

Melvyn Green, traffic signals engineer, said: “The crossing will include sensors that can detect when people are crossing slowly and give them more time to reach the other side. Similarly, if people cross more quickly than usual, motorists will get a green light sooner, reducing unnecessary delays.

“In addition, the equipment is extra low voltage, which will reduce energy costs as well as making maintenance of the equipment safer.

“We are not expecting there to be significant disruption during the works, although motorists are encouraged to bear them in mind when planning their journeys.”