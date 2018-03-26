Lane closures lifted from A17 Sleaford bypass a month ahead of schedule

Lane closures and speed restrictions have now been lifted from the A17 Sleaford bypass a month early.

The traffic management system that has caused delays to drivers since November may be gone by county council highways works away from the carriageway are set to continue until the end of Apri, say officials.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We know how inconvenient the embankment repairs have been for road users, so I’m delighted to say that all traffic management on the A17 Sleaford bypass has been lifted early.

“We originally anticipated works on the carriageway and to the side of it to finish at the end of April, but we were able to tackle these ahead of schedule to reduce the disruption caused by lane closures, contraflows and speed restrictions by a month.

“We want to thank everyone for remaining patient and bearing with us while these works were carried out. Once complete, the embankment will be better stabilised, preventing further deterioration and reducing future repair costs – a huge benefit for the whole of the county.”

Drainage improvements below the carriageway are still underway. However, the project is still on schedule to be complete by the end of next month.

The A17 Sleaford Bypass embankment repair project will cost £2.4m and is being funded using part of the £5.4m allocated to the authority by the Department of Transport (DfT) from its National Productivity Investment Fund. The money was awarded to the council to help reduce congestion at key locations, upgrade or improve the maintenance of local highway assets, improve access to employment and housing, and develop economic and job creation opportunities.