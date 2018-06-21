Lincolnshire County Council remains committed to Boston distributor road

Lincolnshire County Council is still committed to a distributor road for Boston, according to a senior county councillor.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive councillor for highways, said that the authority still wants to build the project in order to relieve traffic in the town but needs funding from the Department for Transport.

The scheme would see a new road around the west side of Boston linking the A16 to the north, the A1121 Boardsides and A52 to the west as well as the A16 to the south.

Initial parts of the project are being put in place by the Quadrant development by Chestnut Homes.

But Councillor Davies said that the county council wants to deliver the project properly for Boston and is currently discussing funding with government for the scheme.

He said: “We’re talking to national government about looking towards funding for the next knock on stages.

“In particular there is going to be a bridge near the A52 downtown which is going to be a real challenge to get and that’s the next big hurdle that we are working hard to get over.”

He added that the the county council is committed to delivering a “solution that works” to mitigate traffic in Boston.

Work on the first part of the distributor road started in May 2017 following permission being granted for a new housing development in Wyberton.

Chestnut Homes began construction work on The Quadrant scheme which will eventually comprise 500 homes, commercial premises, a food store and a new stadium for Boston United Football Club.

The move to build a distributor road has also seen support from local MP, Matt Warman, who said that there is backing from the government for the project.

“There is genuine enthusiasm from the Department for Transport to go a lot further,” he said.

“Chris Grayling, the transport secretary, is genuinely keen to see an application from the county council and I think that’s a good thing.”

He added that the distributor road will be an ongoing project which could be built bit by bit.