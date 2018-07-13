Lucky escape for driver after car crashes through railings on John Adams Way, Boston

This is the spectacular scene following a crash on John Adams Way, Boston, on Tuesday evening.

The photographs were taken by Ricky Wade, 26, of Brothertoft, who said there was one occupant of the car – a ‘very lucky’ driver who ‘walked away with no cuts or bruises’.

Police attend the scene. Picture: Ricky Wade

“I heard a noise and saw all the traffic stop, so me and a friend went running over there,” he told The Standard.

The pictures show the railing passing through the windscreen.

It missed the driver ‘by inches’, Ricky said.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said it was called to the crash at about 6.40pm on Tuesday and confirmed there were no injuries.