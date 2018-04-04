Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after two car cash in Boston

A man has been arrested following a two car collision in Boston last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash which took place in Skirbeck Road, Boston, at 10pm on Tuesday, April 3.

This was a non-injury collision, but the driver of a black Honda Civic fled the scene. A 41-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of driving whilst above the alcohol limit.

Police are asking for any witnesses to the collision who haven’t already spoken to police, especially witnesses who saw the driver of the Honda Civic leave the scene, to come forward and help us with the investigation.

If you do know anything, please contact police by email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the incident number (448 of 3 April) in the subject box or on 101, quoting incident number 448 of 3 April.