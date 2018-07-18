Man denies causing death of cycling Boston pensioner

A BMW driver has denied causing the death of a Boston cyclist by careless driving while over the drink-drive limit.

Pavel Makevic, 30, is alleged to have caused the death of Boston pensioner Albert Wilson Harding by careless driving after his BMW car collided with Mr Harding's bike in Broadfield Lane, Boston, on 15 November last year.

It is alleged that at the time of the offence Makevic was over the prescribed drink-drive limit having consumed 53 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit in the UK is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Wearing a grey suit and white shirt Makevic entered a not guilty plea to the charge when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today. (Wed)

Speaking through a Russian interpreter Makevic also confirmed his date of birth and nationality as Lithuanian.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on 4 February next year. The trial is expected to last three days.

Makevic was granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

The judge told him: "I will adjourn your case for trial. That will take place on the 4 of February next year.

"I will readmit you to bail, that is unconditional."

Mr Harding, who was in his 70's and lived locally, was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital following the collision near a level crossing in Broadfield Lane at around 9.45pm on 15 November - but he died a short time later.

A large number of his family sat in the public gallery for the court hearing.