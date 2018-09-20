Man in his 80s dies in Swineshead crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s died in a crash.

The two vehicle accident happened in Swineshead at approximately 4pm yesterday (Wednesday) near the junction of Main Road.

Police, firefighters and paramedics raced at the scene.

The A52 was closed for a time after the accident.

The initial report said the man was seriously injured, but police have confirmed this morning that he died yesterday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police on 101 quoting incident 343 of September 19.