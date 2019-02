A man has suffered serious injuries in a crash near Boston.

Emergency services were called to Hipper Lane, Wigtoft, just before 6.20pm on Wednesday, February 20, where a silver Citroen C3 had left the road.

The road was closed while police dealt with the incident.

The driver, a man in his 40s was taken to Pilgrim Hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed whilst the investigation took place and the car recovered.

Anyone who was in the area and saw the Citroen C3 before it left the road or saw it leave the road is asked to call 101.