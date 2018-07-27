Man suffers serious injuries after crash involving car and pedestrian in Boston

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a crash in Boston this morning.

Police were called at around 8.45am today (July 27) to Sleaford Road, Boston, at the entrance to Boston West Business Park.

A pedestrian was involved in a collision with a white Nissan Navara.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has dashcam footage, should contact police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the incident number (88 of 27 July) in the subject box, or call 101, quoting incident number 88 of 27 July.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.