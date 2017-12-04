Man taken to hospital following Gosberton collision

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision outside a village pub this morning (Monday) which has closed a high street.

Police confirmed the incident was reported at 9.11am at the Bell Pub, on the High Street, in Gosberton.

They said ann air ambulance attended and man in his 60’s, the pedestrian, was being taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, with serious injuries.

The road is closed in both directions and is expected to be so for some time.