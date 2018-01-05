Minor accident causing delays on the A16

Traffic on the A16 near Wyberton is being delayed during the school run by a minor accident this afternoon (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the accident, between two vehicles, took place on London Road at the junction with Tytton Lane West and was reported to them at 2.20pm.

They said there were no injuries and the arrangements were being made for the vehicles to be recovered.

According to the AA Route Planner traffic is slow on Tytton Lane East and the A16.

It says the incident is mainly affecting traffic between Boston and Wyberton.