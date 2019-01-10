More Boston roads set for re-vamp, but warning of closures

More roads in Boston and the surrounding area are to be re-vamped, it has been announced.

The roads are all nearing the end of their life and are now in need of repair, Lincolnshire County Council says.

Yesterday, the authority said seven roads in Boston were also reaching the end of their life and would be re-built in the coming weeks and months.

These new roads, six in all, are to be re-surfaced.

The improvements are due to take place on the following dates, during which the roads will be closed to traffic with a signed diversion put in place:

* Trinity Street, Boston, January 21 and 22 (night-time closure)

* Salem Street, Gosberton, January 28 to 31 (day-time closure)

* Fenside Road, Boston, February 4 to 12 (day-time closure)

* Church Road, Butterwick, February 12 to 15 (day-time closure)

* Saundergate Lane, Wyberton, February 19 to 23 (day-time and night-time closure)

* Robin Hoods Walk, Boston, February 19 to 21 (day-time and night-time closure)

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways, said: “We’ll be working hard to keep any impact on residents and motorists to a minimum.

“Both Saundergate Lane and Robin Hoods Walk are outside schools, so we’ve scheduled them for the half-term week. In addition, we’ll be carrying out the works on Trinity Street overnight.

“We’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused, and reassure people that the roads will be in a much better condition once we’re done, so hopefully the short-term disruption will be worth it.”

For more on roadworks taking place across Lincolnshire, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks