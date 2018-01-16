Motorists delayed by up to an hour due to series of roadworks in town

Commuters are facing serious delays around Boston due to a number of roadworks taking place at the same time this week.

A number of residents are reporting journeys across town taking more than an hour to complete at the worst periods, with more delays further outside the boundaries of Boston as people try different diversions.

Major issues have been caused by emergency repairs to a gas main on Fydell Street following reports of a leak.

A spokesman for Cadent said they had recieved a report on Sunday and had been on site since then to pinpoint the source of the leak.

A spokesman said: “Investigations are continuing today. We’re working to resolve this as soon as possible.

“At the moment we don’t know exactly how long the work will take but we’ll keep people updated.

“There has been no effect on gas supplies.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused but for safety reasons it’s really important that we trace and fix this leak.”

Reports to The Standard also mentioned motorists finding delays near Langrick Bridge and Hubberts Bridge this morning (Tuesday).

It is understood work may have been underway by a power company, though this is unconfirmed at this time.

The Standard has contacted the company in question.

The AA Traffic News website however does show two roads in that area with slow traffic.

Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B1183 Horncastle Road Both ways at Red Cap Lane are also seeing commuters adding to the long delays or finding another route.

Across the other side of town the B1397 London Road Both ways between Saundergate Lane and Tytton Lane West is closed due to construction.

A detour is in operation with commuters being sent down London Road (B1397), Station Road, A16, London Road (B1397).