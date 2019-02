Motorists are reportedly facing heavy disruption in Boston today (Monday, February 18) due to roadworks taking place at Pilgrim Hospital.

Brylaine Travel has been updating its customers via Twitter this morning, saying that traffic is ‘stationary’ in Spilsby Road as a result of the works, apologising for inconvenience caused.

Motorists have been warned of six weeks of roadworks taking place in the area as part of the Boston Gate development opposite the hospital.