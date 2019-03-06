One man airlifted to hospital after two lorry collision on A17 between Sleaford and Boston

One man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a collision between two lorries omn the A17 at Heckington earlier this afternoon.

The road near Elm Grange Studios was completely closed after the smash reported around 1pm today (Wednesday). One lane has now been re-opened since about 3.10pm with temporary traffic lights to control the queues that were building up on the major route.

Lincolnshire Police say the collision was between a tanker carrying cooking oil and a lorry carrying bottles of cleaning fluid, which overturned into a roadside ditch.

One man was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, a spokesman said.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.55pm to East Heckington. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision involving two lorries. We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and an air ambulance.”

Fire crews from Donington, Sleaford, Grantham and Boston all attended the call out whereit was stated that one person was trapped in one of the lorries.

Both vehicles are awaiting recovery, but this may take some time, say police.