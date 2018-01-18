Road which closed to gas leak ‘should re-open by weekend’

Boston’s Fydell Street should be re-opened by the weekend, engineers from gas network Cadent have said.

A spokesman said the repair was completed last night (Wednesday) and the holes were due to be filled in and resurfaced today (Thursday)

They said: “We’d like to thank people for bearing with us while we carried out this essential repair.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused but for safety reasons it was really important that we fixed the leak.”

Motorists have been left with a number of traffic delays since the road was closed, with some claiming it has taken more than an hour to get across town.