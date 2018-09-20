Second person dies after crash on A17 at Swineshead

A second person has died following a crash on the A17 at Swineshead.

The crash took place on August 28 at 12.15pm outside the Ivy Plant Shop when a white Mercedes Benz van was in collision with a Citroen Xsara carrying four people.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

Police confirmed on August 31 that a passnger in the car, Mary Bernadette Blades, 84, from near Spalding had died.

Today, police have said an 83-year-old woman who was also in the Xsara has now also died in hospital.

The Investigating Officer continues to appeal for witnesses to the collision and would like to speak to the driver of a silver or light coloured tanker that we believe was travelling along the A17 in the location at the time of the crash. The driver of the tanker may be a witness and was not involved in the collision in any way.

If you have any information please call on 101 quoting incident 186 of 29 August.