Second woman dies after fatal crash in Swineshead last month

A second person has died as a result of an accident in Swineshead last month.

An 83-year-old woman who suffered very serious injuries in the crash has died as a result of her injuries, police have revealed today.

The woman has not been identified.

Her death follows that of Mary Bernadette Blades, 84, who was known as Bernie.

Both women were among the four people in a Citreon Xsara which was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Benz van. They were both rushed to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Two other people were hit in the accident.

Police are still appealing to anyone who has any information about the accident, which took place outside the Ivy Plant Shop on A17 at Swineshead at 12.15pm on 28 August.

Officers would particularly like to speak to the driver of a silver or light coloured tanker believed to be travelling along the A17 in the location at the time of the crash. The driver of the tanker may be a witness and was not involved in the collision in any way, say police.

If you have any information please call on 101 quoting incident 186 of 29 August.

spoken to the police. There are a number of ways you can report: