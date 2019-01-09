Seven Boston roads to be re-built in £183,000 project

A number of roads in Boston are to be re-built in the coming weeks and months in a project expected to cost £183,000.

The roads in question – all residential – are reaching the end of their life and will be fully reconstructed, Lincolnshire County Council says.

To allow the improvements to be carried out safely, though, each road will be closed during the duration of the works.

A schedule runs as:

* Burton Close, January 21-25

* Standish Road, January 21-25

* Leverett Road, January 23-25

* Alfred Street, January 24-25

* Muster Roll Lane, January 28 to February 2

* Rose Place, January 30 to February 4

* Woodville Road, March 11-18

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways at the council, said: “We have a number of residential roads across the county that are reaching the end of their life.

“As opposed to just filling in the potholes, we’re spending around £1m on rebuilding them.

“That way they should last a lot longer and require less maintenance.

“There will be some local disruption during the improvements, but the short-term inconvenience will be far outweighed by the long-term benefits.”

For the latest news on roadworks on across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks