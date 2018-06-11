Surface dressing set to hit 30 roads this week

Surface dressing is set to take place on a number of Boston area roads from this week.

The work aims to make them safer and extend their lives, according to council bosses.

Each location will take around one to two days to complete - dependent on weather conditions.

Traffic management will need to be used at each site to protect workers.

A spokesman apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Following the works a 20mph speed limit will be in place for seven days.

Work is to be carried out in:

l Old leake: Hobhole Bank, and Hunstan Road.

l Butterwick: Mill Lane.

l Freiston: Butterwick Road, Oak House Lane.

l Fishtoft: Church Green Road, Petit Way, Ladds Close, Willoughby Road, Wing Drive, Smalley Road, Alcorn Green.

l Boston: Tattershall Road, Hessle Drive, Bath Gardens, Linley Drive, Fishtoft Road, Wyberton Low Road

l Frampton: Low Road/Catterdykes Road, Couple Dyke Lane.

l Kirton to Frampton: Middlegate Road/Frampton Road.

l Kirton: Lighton Avenue, Saxon Gate, Kirton

l Sutterton: Glebe Way, Tudor Close, Church Mews.

l Swineshead: South Street, The Drayton, A52 Drayton Road.

l Hubberts Bridge: B1192 Hubberts Bridge Road.

l In addition, road studs will be removed from the A1121 Boardsides between the A17 and Great Fen Road in preparation for future surface dressing works.

Stop and go boards will be used, and delays are to be expected.