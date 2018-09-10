Tributes to Sutterton woman with 'love for people and life' killed in crash at Kirton

Tributes have been paid to a Sutterton woman who 'loved people and loved fun' tragically killed in a crash at Kirton.

Jenny Rose, 78, from Sutterton tragically died following a collision on London Road, Kirton on Saturday August 25. Today Monday September 10, her family have released a moving tribute.

"She was the most kind, generous, selfless person you could ever meet. Beautiful inside and out. She would do anything for anyone. She would bake for any occasion, usually not just one cake but two, three or even four! Her door was always open and the kettle on for anyone who popped in, and there was always someone, and you were guaranteed a slice of cake. She loved people, and she loved fun. Never a mournful or sad person, she was about living life.



"As a mum she always wanted the best for us, she taught us right from wrong and the importance of manners. She always encouraged us to do what we wanted to do but guided and supported us. She lived for our Dad and us and the only thing she wanted was for us to be happy. It broke her heart when we all left home and joined the military but she was so very, very proud of us.

"She collected ornamental frogs which reminds us of our childhood when she would send us off to collect frogspawn. Every year we would watch them change and grow. She took interest in everything.



"As a carer to our Dad, she joined a carers group and soon became more involved by organising speakers on topics from local policing to recycling. Anything she did, she would put in her heart and soul and she would collect as many friends along the way as she did frogs.



"She was nothing like her age of 78. She would say "I’m safe, only the good die young…" and we would hate to point out that she technically wasn’t young anymore! She was IT savvy and had an iPad, mobile and computer. She was very intelligent and when in her 50s retrained at Secretarial College, she qualified with seven distinctions. She kept her mind active with people, quiz shows and puzzles and her hands busy knitting baby cloths. She was interested in what happened around her and without fail bought the Boston Standard and Target every week.



"She was an extremely sociable person, not only going to coffee mornings, bingo and her carers group, but also being involved in the running of them. She was also well known as the former local post woman. This, together with her enthusiasm for people, fun and banter, meant that she couldn't go anywhere without bumping into a friend. She oozed energy and that was infectious.



"She was stolen from us, that’s how we feel. But we know she would say "live your lives and be happy; do what you can, while you can; nobody can take away your memories."



"No words could explain the love our mum had for the world or we had for her. She was one in a million and will be the brightest star in the sky. A gaping hole has been left in our lives but we know what she would say "please don’t morn me, go live your lives".

Emergency Services were called to the B1397 London Road, Kirton at around 9.40pm on August 25 where a red Suzuki Wagon had been in collision with a blue Ford Focus.

The driver of the Suzuki, Jenny, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front seat passenger in the Suzuki, a man in his late sixties was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre at Nottingham with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus was taken to Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, with serious injuries.