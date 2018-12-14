Two taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after three-vehicle collision on A52 near Boston

Two people have been taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries following a three-vehicle collision near Boston this morning (Friday, December 14).

Police were called to the incident on the A52, Boston Road, at Bicker, at 9.55am.

It involved a white Mercedes-Benz articulated lorry, a white DAF box van, and a beige Fiat 500.

A short while ago, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Both the driver and passenger in the Fiat 500 have been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham. Both have serious injuries.

“The road is currently closed while emergency services attend.”