UPDATE: Man dies in crash on A17 at Heckington

A man has died following a collision between a lorry and a car on the A17 at Heckington, police say.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance were called at 8.50am this morning (Thursday) to the scene of the serious collision between a lorry and a car on the Heckington bypass close to the Kyme Road fly over bridge..

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has just stated that the man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.19am to the A17 near Heckington. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a car and a lorry.

“We sent a paramedic in a car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance.”

The A17 was closed between the Holdingham Roundabout and Swineshead Bridge while emergency services worked at the site and to allow the wreckage to be cleared, but the road is now re-opened.

Traffic had temporarily been diverted through the village causing congestion and tailbacks in Heckington and on the A17.