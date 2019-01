Part of the A17 at Swineshead has been closed by police this morning after a motorcyclist was hurt in a crash.

Police say they were called to the accident, which didn't involve any other vehicles, at the Bicker Bar roundabout at 9.19am.

The rider's injuries are being assessed, say police.

The northbound carriageway has been closed while officers deal with the collision and traffic is being diverted through Swineshead.