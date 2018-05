A woman has died following a fatal collision at Kirton.

Following a collision on the B1397, London Road, Kirton, on May 5, a lady in her 80s has died.

The crash, at 8.40am involved a red Volkswagen Golf and a silver Ford Focus.

The lady driving the Ford Focus was taken to hospital but has sadly since died.

If you saw the incident, or have any information that could assist the enquiry, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 88 of 05/05/2018.