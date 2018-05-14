Woman suffers serious injuries in crash on A16 between Boston and Spalding

A woman suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A16 between Boston and Spalding at the weekend.

At approximately 9:20pm on Saturday, May 12, on the A16 between Algirkirk roundabout and Surfleet roundabout A152 junction, a VW Beetle and an Audi A5 Sport were involved in a collision.

The collision caused serious injury to a woman who was in one of the vehicles.

If anyone witnessed the incident, please contact police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with 495 of 12 May in the subject box, or call 101, quoting reference 495 of 12 May.