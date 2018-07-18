Trebuchet challenge for youngsters and other Neighbourhood News

Thirty Year Six pupils at Kirton Primary School were challenged to raze a mock castle to the ground as part of a science project organised by the Lincoln University Technical College (UTC).

The 10 and 11-year-old children were tasked with building a working trebuchet to destroy their target, using toy animals and boulders as ammunition.

Lincoln UTC designed the Junior Siege Engineers exercise to help make primary school children more aware of how STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects play a vital role in most areas of life.

It was delivered by Lincoln UTC’s vice principal Stuart Hamer and four Year 10 engineering students.

* Boston

Cemetery

The Friends of Boston Cemetery is holding a First World War commemorative service on Sunday, July 22, at 1pm.

The service will be conducted by the Rev Steve Holland, minister at the Boston Baptist Church, and weather permitting will be held around the Cross of Sacrifice in the Victorian section of the cemetery.

There will be an act of remembrance, with the reading out of the names of those buried in the cemetery.

Poppies will be placed around the Cross of Sacrifice by members of the Cadet corps.

There will also be prayers, the Last Post, a minute’s silence, and the Reveille.

As well as this service, The Friends Group has organised a display of First World War memorabilia in the Crematorium Chapel, including a display kindly loaned by Don Jenkins from the We’ll Meet Again museum at Freiston.

There will be profiles of First World War casualties buried in the cemetery, along with assistance to find the locations of their graves.

Refreshments and toilet facilities will be available in the crematorium.

The Crematorium Chapel will be open from 10am to 4pm.

Millennium Probus

The Millennium Probus Club of Boston met last Wednesday, July 4, at Merrimans Restaurant and Lounge, near Boston, for its monthly luncheon and presentation.

This month president Coun Richard Austin gave a short talk on the seven country parks and nature reserves around Boston.

He highlighted the voluntary input by such people as Adrian Isaac, J. Peck and others – pointing out that so far 90,000 trees and 750,000 bluebell bulbs have been planted.

He went on to state that the RSPB Freiston Shore Nature Reserve has drawn as many as 50,000 visitors.

The monthly coffee mornings at the Sack Store, in Boston, are proving popular, it was reported.

The next one will take place on Tuesday, July 17 at 10.30am.

The next luncheon will be on Wednesday, August 1, at 12pm for 12.30pm.

*Gosberton

Talk

An illustrated talk on 40 Reasons to Trust the Bible will take place in Gosberton Church hall on Friday, July 27, at 7pm.

This will be given by Dr Martin Johnson, who is the co-author of the book of the same title.

Admission is free and there will be refreshments.

Women’s Institute

Bearing in mind the new General Data Protection Regulation guidelines, all members present at the July meeting of Goberton Women’s Institute gave a verbal consent for names to be used in the Standard.

President Jenny Pocock welcomed members and guests to the Public Hall for the meeting.

Items from the county newsletter were read, along with various invitations and details of outings.

Visitor Sue Richardson from Pinchbeck WI gave a report on her recent experience in Cardiff as the group’s delegate at the national annual meeting.

She told them of her feelings and observations about the day and the speakers at the event; the resolution regarding mental health matters been passed overwhelmingly by a 98 per cent majority.

The July birthdays of Jean Baker and Jenny were celebrated, and since the group does not meet in August, Jeannette Webb, who will celebrate hers in August, received a birthday gift as well.

Following refreshments, Jenny introduced the speaker, thanking her for stepping in after the arranged speaker became unavailable.

The Rev Frances Ballantyne gave an account of her life, with all its ups and downs illustrated by her teddy bear collection – each bear having a particular memory and evoking different emotions. She was thanked by Sandra Saxby.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, September 11, at 7.15pm when Anne Hill will talk on restorative yoga.

If anyone has any questions about Gosberton WI, contact the secretary Eileen Johnson on 01775 750553 or email eileenej23@aol.com

Good companions

The annual rose bowl competition was held at the Gosberton Good Companions Club meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Club chairman Arthur Gold, who opened the meeting in the Public Hall, thanked all competitors. The winners were Chris and Eddie Edwards.

He also mentioned that club member Hilda Penfold had celebrated her 90th birthday the previous Sunday, and he had visited her taking her a bouquet and a signed card from the members. Hilda sent her thanks.

Members enjoyed playing bingo with Arthur and Les Stevenson as the callers. Tickets were sold by Mary Mayfield and Madelaine Fulton.

Les conducted the auction and Lilian Crunkhorn and Joyce Smith organised the raffle.

Members served refreshments.

The club was reminded that the next outing is to Great Yarmouth today (Wednesday, July 18), with the first pick up 8.30am.

Home movie

Gosberton Baptist Home Movie Group is having a summer outing on Saturday, July 28.

Anyone is welcome to join the coach party to Newstead Abbey park and gardens.

The cost of £17 includes entrance to gardens and park.

Pick ups start at Spalding bus station at 9am and continue through to Donington.

Enquiries to 01775 840185.

Film

The next film show at the Gosberton Baptist Church is on Friday, July 20, at 2pm.

It will include films of Scarborough; the Castle museum, York; Sledmere House and Gardens, and Ryedale Folk Museum.

The cost of £2 includes sandwiches and cakes.

* Mareham le Fen

Show

The Mareham le Fen Flower, Fruit and Vegetable Show will take place at the new Community Centre, in Horncastle Road (PE22 7QL), on Saturday, July 21, from 8am to 4.30pm.

Entry forms for exhibits are available from Mrs Beacham on 07947 130336.

Refreshments will be on offer.

