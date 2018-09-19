Tree crashes down on two cars in Boston as Storm Ali lashes county

Drivers are being urged to take care after high winds brought a tree crashing down on two cars this afternoon.

‎Anna Warsap‎ posted a picture of the incident in Tawney Street on the Facebook page ‘Boston the people’.

She said: “Everyone got out of the cars but won’t be able to claim on insurance. Insurance people say it’s ‘an act from God’.”

Darren Furborough also saw the incident. He posted: “It is very windy here in Boston. It blew down a tree and crushed two cars when they were going. Feel sorry for the people in them.”

Since the incident there are reports of town being gridlocked - although it doesn’t take Storm Ali for that to happen.

According to the Met Office, this afternoon’s wind speed has been 24mph, gusting 52mph but is now falling. Howover, a yellow wind warning has been put in place for tomorrow, with winds of up to 23mph gusting 43mph from teatime.

Stay safe everyone!