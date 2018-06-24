Tribute paid to 50 years of volunteering

Six long-standing volunteers at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, who between them have given 50 years’ service to the site, have been honoured for their dedication.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) recently held ceremonies at its three main hospital sites – Boston, Lincoln and Grantham – for volunteers who had reached five-year milestones with the organisation.

They were among 26 recognised across the sites, who together have contributed 285 years’ service to the trust.

They are:

l Lori Slater, of Boston (15 years)

l Eileen Daubney, Boston (10 years)

l Pat Hiley, of Wrangle, (10 years)

l Anne Allan, of Boston (five years)

l Dinah Emmitt, of Sutterton (five years)

l Jayne Stringer, Stickney, (five years).

ULHT’s voluntary services manager Andrew Tysoe said: “We have around 300 volunteers across our hospitals at the moment and our current group have served an amazing total of 1,392 years which would take us back to 626AD – before the Vikings!

“Over 80 of our volunteers have now done more than five years with the Trust and our longest serving has now done a remarkable 33 years.”

Anyone with half-a-day per week or more to spare who is interested in becoming a ULHT volunteer, can call 01522 597838 or visit www.ulh.nhs.uk/jobs/volunteering/ to find out more.

Nigel Brasier – the trust’s volunteer of the year, who is based at the Pilgrim, said: “Volunteering is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.

“It’s the little things like talking, listening and just being there for people which helps patients and staff during such challenging times for the NHS.”